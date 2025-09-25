OnePlus Deal You Won’t Want to Miss Out On

OnePlus is offering a solid smartphone deal to the customers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale of 2025. In this sale, one of the best affordable phones that the company has ever made - OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, is available for a great price. The device's base variant launched in India last year for Rs 19,999. While it was affordable last year, it has become even more affordable. Let's take a look at the updated price of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite in India.









OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is currently available in India for a starting price of Rs 15,499 on Amazon India. This is a great deal, considering you can get the price lowered even further using an exchange offer deal. However, there are no further card discounts available. If you have an Amazon ICICI Bank credit card, then you can get some more cashbacks, apart from that, there are no bank discounts. The card can also be used to get a no-cost EMI plan of six months on the device.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is available in India in two colours - Super Silver and Mega Blue. It has a 5500mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging. There's a 6.67-inch super bright AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on Android 14 out of the box and is promised two major Android OS updates and three years of security updates. This means that it can be safely used for short-to-medium term.

Of course, because of the OxygenOS 14 and the promised future OS updates, the phone will also support certain AI (artificial intelligence) features. For a powerful experience, this is not the correct phone, but for average use, this would be a great deal in this price range.