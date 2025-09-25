India Sees Median Mobile Download Speed Jump to 131.77 Mbps in August

The median mobile download speeds in India have jumped to 131.77 Mbps in August 2025 in India. This is not a small feat for any country. Especially when just until a few years back where the median mobile download speeds were not even 20 Mbps. From there to here, it's been a long journey for India, and one which has been fueled by the investments from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Now even Vodafone Idea (Vi) is also rolling out 5G which will take the average mobile download speeds experienced by the Indian consumers even higher. The data was shared by Ookla on its Global Speedtest Index.









For media mobile download speeds, India ranks at 25th globally. In August 2025, India jumped 2 ranks compared to the previous month. The gains should continue to be there with more high-speed network rollouts and optimisations.

However, when we talk about the media fixed broadband speeds, then the speeds aren't that great for India. In this category, as per the data from Ookla, India ranked at 98th globally at 59.07 Mbps. This has to improve and that will only happen once more homes get FWA (fixed-wireless access) connections. The thing with fiber is that it is hard to deploy.

Thus the telcos are pushing for the adoption of 5G FWA. This will ensure that customers continue to get high-speed internet access without fiber. The 5G FWA services are currently only offered by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Vodafone Idea should also join the mix some time soon in the future. Vodafone Idea hasn't yet said anything about the 5G FWA rollout, however. It is a key technology to monetise 5G, at least at this phase in India where the mobile customers are essentially getting it for free.