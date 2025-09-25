OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition Looks too Cool: Price

OPPO has just released the Reno14 5G Diwali Edition in India. The regular Reno14 series was launched earlier this year and its pricing and specification details are already available on TelecomTalk. The company has now launched a Diwali 2025 edition. This edition looks super cool in design, and will certain appeal a segment of Indian audience.









There are price offers also on the phone as part of the festive season. Take a look at the pricing details of the OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition below.

OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition Price in India

OPPO Reno14 5G is available in India with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This variant is priced at Rs 39,999 but can also be purchased for just Rs 36,999 in India. It will be available for users across mainline retail outlets, Flipkart, OPPO e-Store, and Amazon India.

The phone's design now has art printed to showcase the beauty of India and Diwali. There's a special wallpaper as well for when the phone first boots up. The Reno14 5G has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200nits of peak brightness, and a 93% screen-to-body ratio which ensures a crystal clear, immersive experience whether the user is indoors or outdoors.

There's a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50MP selfie sensor. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging. There are launch offers as well on the device such as free access to Google Gemini Pro and 2TB of cloud storage. There's also six months of free premium OTT (over-the-top) apps access with the Reliance Jio Rs 1199 prepaid plan.