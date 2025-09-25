STL Expands Partnership With Netomnia to Accelerate UK Full-Fibre Rollout

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

  • STL to provide end-to-end FTTH solutions, including fibre cables and optical connectivity products.
  • Netomnia is deploying a 10 Gbps XGS-PON full-fibre network.
  • Netomnia operates alongside YouFibre and brsk, building one million premises annually.

Follow Us

stl partnership netomnia accelerate uk full fibreSTL, a leading optical and digital solutions company, has expanded its long-standing partnership with Netomnia, the UK’s second-largest alternative network provider (Alt-Net), to deliver advanced fibre connectivity at scale.

Also Read: Invenia-STL Networks Gets Rs 359 Crore Data Center Contract




As part of the multi-year agreement, STL will provide end-to-end FTTH connectivity solutions to Netomnia, including optical fibre cables and optical connectivity products designed to accelerate fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) rollouts. STL’s cable solutions, which offer nearly 20% area reduction, are expected to improve duct utilisation, enhance blowing performance, and reduce both material consumption and carbon footprint.

Netomnia is currently deploying a native 10 Gbps XGS-PON full-fibre network, built for efficiency and scale. Together with retail brands YouFibre and brsk, Netomnia’s footprint covers 2.8 million premises serviceable, with about 400,000 connected customers. With an annual build rate of one million premises, the operator is on track to reach three million serviceable premises by the end of 2025 and five million by 2027.

Jeremy Chelot, Group CEO of Netomnia, YouFibre and brsk, said the collaboration with STL enables the company to stay ahead of future connectivity demands. “We’re building an uncompromising full-fibre network for the UK’s future needs. To deliver at speed and scale, we rely on partners who innovate with us. STL’s technology and co-development approach help us roll out a reliable, future-ready network built for whatever comes next,” he said.

Rahul Puri, CEO of STL’s Optical Networking Business, described the partnership as a “testament to co-innovation”. “Our partnership with Netomnia has been truly special, and it’s a testament to what we can achieve when we come together with a shared vision. We’re incredibly excited about the journey ahead with Netomnia. Together, we’ll continue to cocreate, co-innovate, and build a future that’s connected, efficient, and transformative,” he said.

STL, which has nearly two decades of presence in the UK and Europe, continues to strengthen its role as a key enabler of large-scale fibre rollouts with a focus on cost efficiency, sustainability, and technological innovation.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sujata :

who cares?

Tariff Hike 2025: BSNL Withdraws Rs 1515 Annual Data-Only Prepaid…

Sujata :

Talking to koi bhi kar saqta hain

BSNL Talks About 5G Launch in Key Metro Cities

Faraz :

But mm Wave only works in line of site with towers and no obstacles in between. It cannot provide indoor…

Vodafone Idea 5G Rollout: What has it Done for the…

abhijith :

Good work BSNL

BSNL Talks About 5G Launch in Key Metro Cities

TheAndroidFreak :

2L crore investments can happen only if Jio does reach 499 ARPU within no time. That's not possible. Because mmwave…

Vodafone Idea 5G Rollout: What has it Done for the…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments