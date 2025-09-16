Invenia-STL Networks Gets Rs 359 Crore Data Center Contract

Reported by Tanuja K

Invenia will also deliver a Disaster Recovery Data Centre (DRDC), and deliver a scalable Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solution complemented by Disaster Recovery Services. Invenia will also undertake a comprehensive Operation and Maintenance (O&M) for this contract.

Highlights

  • Invenia-STL Networks Limited has secured a contract worth Rs 359 crore from PowerGrid Teleservices Limited (PowerTel).
  • This is a major contract for building data center infrastructure.
  • Invenia will take care of the design, building, commissioning and maintaining the IT and cloud infrastructure for a greenfield Tier III data centre at PowerGrid's Manesar facility.

Invenia-STL Networks Limited, a leading digital infrastructure and IT services company, has secured a contract worth Rs 359 crore from PowerGrid Teleservices Limited (PowerTel). This is a major contract for building data center infrastructure. Invenia will take care of the design, building, commissioning and maintaining the IT and cloud infrastructure for a greenfield Tier III data centre at PowerGrid's Manesar facility.




Invenia will also deliver a Disaster Recovery Data Centre (DRDC), and deliver a scalable Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solution complemented by Disaster Recovery Services. Invenia will also undertake a comprehensive Operation and Maintenance (O&M) for this contract.

"We are proud to partner with PowerGrid Teleservices on a state-of-the-art Tier III facility that will not only address current requirements but also anticipate future demand for cloud and disaster recovery services. Backed by our deep domain expertise, stringent compliance, and advanced system integration capabilities, we are delivering a solution that blends reliability with agility. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to enabling mission-critical infrastructure that empowers our clients and the nation to thrive in an increasingly connected, competitive world," said Pankaj Malik, Chief Excecutive Officer (CEO), Invenia-STL Networks.

Invenia said aligned with India’s digital and sustainability vision, we are building data centers that will integrate advanced cooling systems and scalable & energy-efficient designs. This ensures not just digital resilience but also supports India’s climate commitments through sustainable digital infrastructure.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

