Sunil Mittal, Gopal Vittal Join Board of BT Group

Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, along with Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of Airtel, have joined the board of BT Group. British Telecom (BT) Group is a major telecom and IT services company headquartered in London, England. This move comes after Mittal's conglomerate acquiring 24.5% stake in BT Group for about $4 billion in becoming the single-largest shareholder in the telecom company.









BT said in a note, "BT Group announces that, with effect from today (15 September 2025), Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, and Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel Ltd, will join the Board of BT Group as non-independent non-executive directors."

These are the two nominated representatives of the Bharti Televentures UK Ltd, a wholly owned company by Bharti Global, on the board of BT Group.

Adam Crozier, BT Group Chairman, said, "We're delighted to welcome Sunil and Gopal to the board of BT. They bring significant experience and global perspectives in the telecom industry, and we look forward to their contribution to the board and to the future success of BT Group."

Sunil Mittal, said, "I look forward to working with Chairman Adam Crozier, the Board and CEO Allison Kirkby, to drive forward the strategy to win in the market and deliver world-leading services for BT's customers."