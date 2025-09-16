Airtel Cheapest Plan with Perplexity Pro AI

Bharti Airtel's Rs 189 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS in total, and 1GB of data. The Perplexity Pro susbcription bundled with the plan is for one year. Users can claim it whenever they want until January 17, 2025.

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has a prepaid plan under Rs 200 that will offer customers free access to Perplexity Pro AI. The plan costs Rs 189 and offers a service validity of 21 days. The plan offers 1GB of data only, but the best thing that users get with it is the free access to Perplexity Pro.




For the unaware, Perplexity Pro comes for Rs 17,000 per year. Let's take a look at the benefits of the plan to understand what users will get with it.

Bharti Airtel Rs 189 Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 189 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS in total, and 1GB of data. The Perplexity Pro susbcription bundled with the plan is for one year. Users can claim it whenever they want until January 17, 2025. The service validity of the Rs 189 plan of Airtel is 21 days.

Airtel's Rs 189 plan is the cheapest offer from the company. Note that even Jio offers a Rs 189 plan. But with Jio, users get a service validity of 28 days and 2GB of data. The plan from Jio offers more validity, but with Airtel you get Perplexity Pro. This is a major difference between the two plans. If there was no Perplexity Pro bundled with Airtel's plan, then Jio's plan would have been better.

However, for now, Airtel's plan looks like a much better offer for the consumers. Perplexity Pro subscription will allow you to do many things including getting access to Comet browser, Perplexity Labs, and more. The Rs 189 plan is available in all the telecom circles where Bharti Airtel operates in. For now, all Airtel users are getting Perplexity, but this is the cheapest plan with which you will get it.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

