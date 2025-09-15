Ookla Announces Speedtest Certified

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The program verifies and provides a badge of excellence to properties that offer outstanding network performance. It ends the guesswork for consumers looking for reliable connectivity and to allow property owners to prove the quality of their network.

Highlights

  • Ookla, a network intelligence and speedtest platform, has just announced Speedtest Certified.
  • This is a new program from the company designed to certify properties.
  • Now, these properties can reach out to Ookla for certifying their property.

Follow Us

ooklaa announces speedtest certified

Ookla, a network intelligence and speedtest platform, has just announced Speedtest Certified. This is a new program from the company designed to certify properties such as hotels, commercial buildings and more for real-word verification of network quality. Now, these properties can reach out to Ookla for certifying their property. This will add a trust layer in the minds of the customers for when they next choose a property to stay in.




Read More - OPPO F31 5G Series Launched in India: Price and Specs

This is a B2B program from Ookla, that ultimately ensures that the retail customers get the best experience. Properties that can get certified under this program are hotels and resorts, enterprise offices, commercial real estate development, stadiums and large public venues, multifamily residentials, and airports. This can also include malls, shopping centers, movie theaters, and museums.

Ookla said, "For guests, tenants, and visitors, it offers a simple, trusted way to identify locations with verified connectivity—all backed by the globally recognized Speedtest name."

Read More - Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in These Circles

The program verifies and provides a badge of excellence to properties that offer outstanding network performance. It ends the guesswork for consumers looking for reliable connectivity and to allow property owners to prove the quality of their network. Speedtest Certified is designed for several groups: network owners, commercial real estate developers, system integrators and managed service providers, and end-users (travelers, tenants, guests) who can use the certification to easily identify locations with superior internet. The on-site evaluation leverages Ekahau’s professional-grade tools to analyze the entire Wi-Fi network. The process captures everything from Wi-Fi signal quality and network configurations to the security protocols that protect users.

Note that the Ookla certification is valid for a defined one-year period, after which a property must be re-certified to maintain its status.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

S Pal :

Oh okay, thanks for the info.

Vi, Airtel Likely to Engage in Fresh AGR Dues Battle…

shivraj roy :

VI cannot roll out 5G FWA because they have only 50MHz bandwidth in the 3500 band, and launching FWA would…

Vodafone Idea Skips 5G FWA Rollout, Focuses on Mobile Users:…

Gghfgh :

Write in English or translate in english

Airtel, Jio Not Going to Face Any Action Over Plan…

T A :

Charged ?1500 for ONU (dual band). I think installation cost depends on the local operator. I read somewhere their LO…

Vi, Airtel Likely to Engage in Fresh AGR Dues Battle…

Grs :

This is not true..you just need to pay extra 500 and plan gets shift to IPTV without any device change...They…

Bharti Airtel 100 Mbps IPTV Plan is Good

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments