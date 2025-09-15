Ookla Announces Speedtest Certified

Ookla, a network intelligence and speedtest platform, has just announced Speedtest Certified. This is a new program from the company designed to certify properties such as hotels, commercial buildings and more for real-word verification of network quality. Now, these properties can reach out to Ookla for certifying their property. This will add a trust layer in the minds of the customers for when they next choose a property to stay in.

This is a B2B program from Ookla, that ultimately ensures that the retail customers get the best experience. Properties that can get certified under this program are hotels and resorts, enterprise offices, commercial real estate development, stadiums and large public venues, multifamily residentials, and airports. This can also include malls, shopping centers, movie theaters, and museums.

Ookla said, "For guests, tenants, and visitors, it offers a simple, trusted way to identify locations with verified connectivity—all backed by the globally recognized Speedtest name."

The program verifies and provides a badge of excellence to properties that offer outstanding network performance. It ends the guesswork for consumers looking for reliable connectivity and to allow property owners to prove the quality of their network. Speedtest Certified is designed for several groups: network owners, commercial real estate developers, system integrators and managed service providers, and end-users (travelers, tenants, guests) who can use the certification to easily identify locations with superior internet. The on-site evaluation leverages Ekahau’s professional-grade tools to analyze the entire Wi-Fi network. The process captures everything from Wi-Fi signal quality and network configurations to the security protocols that protect users.

Note that the Ookla certification is valid for a defined one-year period, after which a property must be re-certified to maintain its status.