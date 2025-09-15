Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in These Circles

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom operator in India, is offering Wi-Fi calling services to people in many circles. VoWi-Fi or voice over Wi-Fi calling is something that enhances users voice calling experience. This is because in areas, especially indoors where there is no good connectivity, users will be able to leverage Wi-Fi calling for a crystal clear sound experience. Vi's Wi-Fi calling services have expanded to new regions in the last few months and years. Let's take a look at the areas where Wi-Fi calling from Vodafone Idea is now available for users.

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling Circles

Vodafone Idea's Wi-Fi calling services will be available in the following circles: Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, Punjab, Maharashtra & Goa, Mumbai, Haryana, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka,Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh.

Vodafone Idea's Wi-Fi calling simply activates on its own if you are connected to Wi-Fi. It is available in almost every decent phone today. You won't need to pay anything extra for availing the service. You will just need to activate the Wi-Fi calling feature from the settings. It will work for both 4G and 5G customers.

Vodafone Idea said, "If you are on an unlimited plan/pack then you will not be charged for voice call. However if you are on a non–unlimited plan/pack then the charging will be as per the base tariff of your plan/pack."

Wi-Fi calling services are a must have for people today because of the network coverage issues, especially with Vodafone Idea. Indoor coverage is something Vi is trying to resolve for customers by deploying the 900 MHz band spectrum in almost every priority circle it serves in