iPhone 16 at Best Ever Price in India

iPhone 16 will soon be available in India with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 51,999. This is the lowest this phone has been priced in India until now. Further, the iPhone 16 will get a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI credit cards.

Apple's iPhone 16 is available at the best ever price in India. Well not yet available, but will soon be on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform is trying to increase iPhone sales through its platform YoY and thus is running some pretty aggressive offers for the customers. The iPhone 16, which launched in September 2024, will soon be available in its best ever price in India on Flipkart. The platform is showing the price of the deal, but users can only order after a few days, most likely September 22, when the deals start on the platform.




Let's take a look at the updated price of the phone.

iPhone 16 Price in India

iPhone 16 will soon be available in India with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 51,999. This is the lowest this phone has been priced in India until now. Further, the iPhone 16 will get a 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI credit cards.

The iPhone 16 is now yesteryear's phone and thus will be valued less in the market. However, it is a great entry-point in Apple's ecosystem now, because the price has been lowered and the device is still quite powerful with decent cameras. It is available with the A18 chip and will come in five colours - Ultramarine Blue, Pink, Black, White, and Teal.

The only thing which users should remember while getting this phone is that at Rs 50,000, you still don't get a telephoto sensor, and the 120Hz refresh rate is missing along with fast-charging support. All of this can be found on Androids in the same price range. However, this is not about Android, or the features alone. It is about the Apple ecosystem, and if you want a powerful entry into it, this would be a great deal.

