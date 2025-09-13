Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Launched in India: Price and Specs

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE are priced in India at Rs 12,999. It will be coming with launch benefits on the official website Samsung.com. The earbuds will be available from next week. There are no-cost EMI options available as well.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE have launched in India.
  • The Buds 3 FE were launched in the global market last month, and now they are available in India too.
  • The earbuds have a very sleek and modern design.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE have launched in India. The Buds 3 FE were launched in the global market last month, and now they are available in India too. The earbuds have a very sleek and modern design. They have a blade design, an upgraded sound system, and Galaxy AI support. The AI addition to these earbuds enhance the call experience for the users. Let's take a look at the price and specifications.




Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE can work with the Interpreter app connected with a phone for real-time translation, something which will help people immensely in India and other countries. It also supports voice assistants such as "Hey Google" recognition and more. There's Crystal Clear Call technology and ANC (active noise cancellation) support. The audio setup uses a 1-way dynamic driver tuned for deeper bass and crisp treble.

