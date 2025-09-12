Moto Pad 60 Neo Launched in India: Price and Specs

Motorola Pad 60 Neo was launched in India recently. It is one of the most affordable tablets from the company. The Pad 60 Neo will be available in a single storage variant only. It will go on sale via Flipkart next week and it houses a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. There's a large display with high-resolution support, so it will be good for students looking to study and get some basic work done. Let's take a look at the price and specifications.

Moto Pad 60 Neo Price in India

Moto Pad 60 Neo is priced in India starting at Rs 17,999. The price is the for the 8GB+128GB RAM variant. There's an introductory offer from the company under which the users can get this tablet for Rs 12,999. The Moto Pad 60 Neo will come in a single Pantone Bronze Green colourway. It will be aavailable on Flipkart, Motorola, and other retail channel partners of the company.

Moto Pad 60 Neo Specifications in India

Moto Pad 60 Neo is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. It comes with a 11-inch IPS display with 2.5K resolution, 500nits of peak brightness, and 90Hz refresh rate. There's 10-point multitouch support available too. The company claims that the touchscreen has been TUV Rheinland certified.

The tablet's chip is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The Moto Pad 60 Neo also has a nano-SIM tray card and the internal storage can be expanded by up to 2TB. There's an 8MP rear camera sensor with a 5MP selfie camera. The tablet comes with a four speaker setup and Dolby Atmos support. The tablet also has IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

There's a 7040mAh battery with 20W wired charging support. The tablet will also come with Moto Pen Stylus.