iPhone 14 Around Rs 50,000, a Good or a Bad Offer?

iPhone 14 is now available around or under Rs 50,000 on Flipkart, depending on whether you are exchaning an old device or not. The deal is available on Flipkart for iPhones right now. The iPhone 14 was launched in 2022, and thus, it has been quite some time for the base iPhone in the series in the market. The iPhone 14 misses out on a lot of features, including Apple Intelligence, so that is something you should consider before getting an iPhone. On Flipkart, the base iPhone 14 with 128GB internal storage for the Blue colour is available for Rs 52,990. Let's take a look at the deal in detail.

iPhone 14 Flipkart Deal Right Now

The iPhone 14 is available on Flipkart is available for Rs 52,990 and with a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, there will be a 5% cashback too. Further, if the user decides to return their old device, the price will go down even further, to sweeten the deal.

iPhone 14 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip and comes with 6.1-inch Vibrant Super Retina XDR display. It comes with a decent battery life compared to the iPhone 13. There's crash detection available on the device, which will make an automatic call in case of a crash emergency. There's a dual camera sensor at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor. For selfies, there's a 12MP front camera sensor too.

The battery capacity is 3279mAh and the phone is rated IP68. The phone supports 20W fast-charging, but the charger needs to be bought separately. The phone has built-in stereo speakers and it has one physical SIM slot and one eSIM slot. It supports Face ID, barometer, proximity sensor, dual-ambient light sensors. The phone has MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W.