Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant while there are two more variants priced at Rs 15,499 and Rs 16,999 for 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy F17 5G was just launched in India.
  • This is an affordable F series phone from the company.
  • The company is offering a large display along with a large battery with this phone.

samsung galaxy f17 5g launched in india

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G was just launched in India. This is an affordable F series phone from the company. The company is offering a large display along with a large battery with this phone. Well, in hindsight, it is not a very large battery, but decent sized compared to what users get today. Samsung has used an Exynos chip on this phone and it will get six years of Android updates along with six years of security updates. Let's take a look at the price and specifications.




Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant while there are two more variants priced at Rs 15,499 and Rs 16,999 for 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The phones will go on sale on Flipkart and Samsung official platforms starting today.

There's a Rs 500 cashback on the purchase of this device with an HDFC Bank card and UPI transactions. There are n0-cost EMI options as well, of up to 6 months.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Specifications in India

Samsung's Galaxy F17 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate and 800nits of peak brightness. The phone's display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The device has a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. The phone is powered by Exynos 1330 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy F17 5G has a 50MP main camera sensor with OIS and a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front sensor has a 13MP camera. There's support for Galaxy AI features such as Circle to Search and Google Gemini is also integrated on the device.

