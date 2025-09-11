iPhone 16 or iPhone 17: What Should You Buy?

Apple's iPhone 17 is now available in the market. If you are thinking of getting the base iPhone 16 on a discount soon, I would say wait, don't do that. Yes, everyone has their own budget. But if we are ignoring the budget, and talking about the devices primarily, note that the iPhone 17 is a much better phone. Many would agree when I say that Apple's iPhone 17 is the biggest year-on-year leap for its base iPhone. The iPhone 17 is a better phone, and here are some of the reasons why.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Reasons Why iPhone 17 is Better

iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 both have a large display, but the iPhone 17 has a larger one. The iPhone 17 has a larger 6.3-inch OLED, with support for 1-120Hz ProMotion display and AoD (Always on Display), and 3000nits of peak outdoor brightness. The iPhone 16 has a smaller 6.1-inch OLED display with support for 60Hz refresh rate and 2000nits of peak outdoor brightness.

The A18 chip is also slightly less powerful on the iPhone 16 while the iPhone 17 has a more powerful A19 chip. The iPhone 17 has a much better camera system too with a dual 48MP Fusion sensor, and an 8MP Center Stage display. The iPhone 17 will be much better in photos and videos than the iPhone 16.

iPhone 17 is also not only better in battery life, it also has faster charging support. The iPhone 17 starts at 256GB, while the iPhone 16 starts at 128GB. So essentially, you are paying Rs 82,900 for the 256GB variant, which is a much better pricing than before for this memory variant. All in all, iPhone 17 is a way better deal for the users than the iPhone 16, even when the iPhone 16 is available at a discount.