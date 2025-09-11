iPhone 16 or iPhone 17: What Should You Buy?

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 both have a large display, but the iPhone 17 has a larger one. The iPhone 17 has a larger 6.3-inch OLED, with support for 1-120Hz ProMotion display and AoD (Always on Display), and 3000nits of peak outdoor brightness.

Highlights

  • Apple's iPhone 17 is now available in the market.
  • If you are thinking of getting the base iPhone 16 on a discount soon, I would say wait, don't do that.
  • Many would agree when I say that Apple's iPhone 17 is the biggest year-on-year leap for its base iPhone.

Follow Us

iphone 16 or iphone 17 what should

Apple's iPhone 17 is now available in the market. If you are thinking of getting the base iPhone 16 on a discount soon, I would say wait, don't do that. Yes, everyone has their own budget. But if we are ignoring the budget, and talking about the devices primarily, note that the iPhone 17 is a much better phone. Many would agree when I say that Apple's iPhone 17 is the biggest year-on-year leap for its base iPhone. The iPhone 17 is a better phone, and here are some of the reasons why.




Read More - Apple Watch Ultra 3 Got Minimal Upgrades

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Reasons Why iPhone 17 is Better

iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 both have a large display, but the iPhone 17 has a larger one. The iPhone 17 has a larger 6.3-inch OLED, with support for 1-120Hz ProMotion display and AoD (Always on Display), and 3000nits of peak outdoor brightness. The iPhone 16 has a smaller 6.1-inch OLED display with support for 60Hz refresh rate and 2000nits of peak outdoor brightness.

Read More - iPhone 17 is the Best Base iPhone in Years

The A18 chip is also slightly less powerful on the iPhone 16 while the iPhone 17 has a more powerful A19 chip. The iPhone 17 has a much better camera system too with a dual 48MP Fusion sensor, and an 8MP Center Stage display. The iPhone 17 will be much better in photos and videos than the iPhone 16.

iPhone 17 is also not only better in battery life, it also has faster charging support. The iPhone 17 starts at 256GB, while the iPhone 16 starts at 128GB. So essentially, you are paying Rs 82,900 for the 256GB variant, which is a much better pricing than before for this memory variant. All in all, iPhone 17 is a way better deal for the users than the iPhone 16, even when the iPhone 16 is available at a discount.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I won't recommend.

iPhone 17 is the Best Base iPhone in Years

Faraz :

iPhone 14 had same processor as iphone 13. 15 had slower charging and old USB port because of forced Type…

iPhone 17 is the Best Base iPhone in Years

Rahul :

Please post affordable wifi options or routers type also instead of useless sme avoid posts

Reliance Jio 2GB Daily Data Plans Under Rs 500

Cool_chennai :

Still going strong on iPhone 13. Using it for more than 3.8 years. I had to replace the battery alone.…

iPhone 17 is the Best Base iPhone in Years

TheAndroidFreak :

No mmwave support on both Pro and Pro Max. Till Samsung doesn't brings it to India, Jio won't deploy it…

iPhone 17 is the Best Base iPhone in Years

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments