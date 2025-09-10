iPhone 17 is the Best Base iPhone in Years

The iPhone 17 is honestly the device I would recommend to people thinking of purchasing a new base level iPhone. Sure, iPhone 15, iPhone 16 would be better value, but honestly, I can't ask anyone to spend thousands and get a 60Hz display in 2025.

  • Apple has finally done something great with its base iPhone.
  • The iPhone 17, which is the entry-level device in the latest series starts at Rs 82,900 in India.
  • This is Rs 3,000 more than the last few years.

Apple has finally done something great with its base iPhone. The iPhone 17, which is the entry-level device in the latest series starts at Rs 82,900 in India. This is Rs 3,000 more than the last few years. The iPhone 17 is honestly the device I would recommend to people thinking of purchasing a new base level iPhone. Sure, iPhone 15, iPhone 16 would be better value, but honestly, I can't ask anyone to spend thousands and get a 60Hz display in 2025. Thus, the iPhone 17 it is.




It is not just the display which is great on the iPhone 17. It's the camera too. Firstly, the innovation in the front sensor is cool. There's a square sensor this time, and that too, it's an upgraded 18MP sensor. The Center Stage feature is cool, wherein users can conveniently take selfies, whether it is a single person selfie, or a group selfie.

Then there's the rear camera setup. The 48MP Fusion main camera sensor has 2x optical quality telephoto support, and the secondary sensor is also a 48MP Fusion Ultra-Wide-Angle sensor. The ultra-wide photos will now be delivered in 24MP output by default, which enhances the quality of the photos. Of course, there's Apple Intelligence, but that's with all the iPhones, so nothing new in that.

But yes, there's one thing new you would want to focus on. That's the A19 chip. It is powerful, and best of all, energy efficient. You can play AAA rated games on this phone easily with this chip and what's better is that you can charge the phone to 50% in just 20 minutes with a 40W power adapter or higher.

Compared to the iPhone 14, the CPU is 50% faster, GPU is 90% faster, and the device can deliver up to 10 hours of more video playback. With iOS 26, the experience will be better than ever before.

