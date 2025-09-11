Reliance Jio 2GB Daily Data Plans Under Rs 500

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has three prepaid plans under Rs 500 which offer 2GB of daily data. If you are someone who wants to experience Jio's 5G SA (standalone) network, then you need to recharge with a 2GB daily data plan. Back in July 2024, when the private telcos increased the tariffs for consumers, they made it a rule that they will only offer 5G with 2GB daily data plans. While this isn't direct monetisation, it still pushes consumers to recharge with more premium plans even when they don't need to just for using 5G. For now, let's check out the three Jio plans with which you will get 2GB daily data under Rs 500.

Reliance Jio Rs 198 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 198 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. This is the cheapest 2GB daily data plan available in the country by any private telco. This is also the only plan under Rs 200 which offers 5G to the consumers. There are no add-on benefits bundled except for JioTV and JioCloud. Users get unlimited 5G with this plan, meaning users don't need to worry about the data consumption. The service validity offered with this plan is 14 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 349 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day as well. This plan carries a service validity of 28 days. Users also get unlimited 5G data with this plan. There's JioTV and JioCloud bundled with the plan. Along with this, Jio is also offering the Jio Unlimited offer with this plan.

At this point, Jio is offering anniversary offer with this plan. The offer includes 2% extra gold with JioFinance, JioHome 2-months free connection, JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription, Rs 399 off on Reliance Digital, flat Rs 200 off on minimum order of Rs 1,000, three months of Zomato Gold, one month of JioSaavn, Netmeds six months subscription, EaseMyTrip Rs 2,220 off on Domestic flights and 15% off on hotels, and JioAICloud free 50GB storage.

Reliance Jio Rs 445 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 445 plan comes with 28 days of service validity too. This plan offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The anniversary offer benefits mentioned above are bundled with this plan too. Users will get free subscription to Sony LIV, ZEE5, Liongate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal,FanCode and Hoichoi via JioTV app.