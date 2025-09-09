Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Lucknow, After Kolkata



Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of its 5G services in Lucknow starting Tuesday, September 9, 2025. This follows the rollout of 5G services in Kolkata on September 5, 2025. After the launch of Vi 5G services in Siliguri a few days ago, Kolkata became the second city in West Bengal to experience Vi's 5G connectivity. "The expansion is part of Vi's ongoing 5G rollout across multiple cities, in its 17 priority circles", where the company has acquired 5G spectrum, Vodafone Idea said on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Rolls Out 5G Services in Indore After Siliguri

Cities Already Covered by Vi 5G

Earlier, Vi had introduced 5G services in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mysuru, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Chandigarh, Patna, Jaipur, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Meerut, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Vishakhapatnam, Tirumala, Madurai, Agra, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Siliguri, Indore and Kolkata.

Introductory Unlimited 5G Data Offer

Vi users in Lucknow and Kolkata with 5G-enabled devices can access Vi 5G services. As an introductory offer, Vi said it is providing unlimited 5G data to users on plans starting from Rs 299. Customers can enjoy high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access.

Leadership Speaks on Expansion

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Agarwal, Circle Business Head –UP and Uttarakhand, Vodafone Idea, said: "As we launch Vi 5G in Lucknow, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to Uttar Pradesh. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across UP and Uttarakhand, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption."

Commenting on the launch, Sovan Mukherjee, Business Head – Kolkata and Rest of Bengal, Vodafone Idea, said: "As we launch Vi 5G in Kolkata, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to this City of Joy. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across West Bengal, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption."

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Agra

Partnership with Nokia

To deliver a superior 5G experience in Kolkata and Lucknow, Vi has partnered with Nokia to deploy advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure and implemented AI-powered Self–Organizing Networks (SON) to automatically optimize network performance.

4G Upgrades in Parallel with 5G Rollout

Kolkata and Rest of Bengal:

In parallel with its 5G rollout, Vi has also significantly upgraded its 4G network across Kolkata and the Rest of Bengal circles. To strengthen indoor coverage, Vi has deployed 900 MHz spectrum on more than 2,400 sites in Kolkata and 5,400 sites in the Rest of Bengal circle. Additionally, Vi has installed over 850 new sites across these regions. "These upgrades implemented from April 2024 to June 2025 have led to a 16 percent capacity increase in Kolkata and 15 percent in Rest of Bengal," Vi announced on September 4, 2025.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Partners with MX Player, Launches 5G Services in Pune, and Unveils Gaming Rewards

Uttar Pradesh:

Similarly, Vi has significantly upgraded its 4G network in Uttar Pradesh to deliver enhanced coverage, faster data speeds, and overall superior user experience. The company has deployed 900 MHz spectrum on more than 14,000 sites to strengthen indoor coverage, as well as deployed 2100 MHz spectrum across more than 9,000 sites. Additionally, Vi said it has bolstered its 2500 MHz capacity across more than 820 sites, enhancing both reach and data traffic handling capabilities. "These upgrades implemented over 15 months from April 2024 to June 2025 have led to a 43 percent capacity increase in Uttar Pradesh," Vi said in an official release on September 8, 2025.