Vodafone Idea Partners with MX Player, Launches 5G Services in Pune, and Unveils Gaming Rewards



Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently announced a series of new digital initiatives aimed at strengthening its entertainment and technology offerings for Indian consumers. These include integrating Amazon MX Player's free content into the Vi Movies and TV app, launching a gaming campaign with rewards, and rolling out 5G services in Pune.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Agra

1. Vi Partners with Amazon MX Player for Free Content

On August 21, 2025, Vi announced the expansion of its free content library on the Vi Movies and TV app through a strategic partnership with Amazon MX Player, a free streaming service. "This collaboration will enhance engagement by offering quality, mass-market entertainment to the wide base of Vi users at no extra cost," the company said in a statement.

OTT consumption is booming in India, fuelled by cost-effective data plans and a plethora of content. As per industry estimates, India has over 547 million OTT users in 2025, with around 400-447 million viewers consuming content on free, ad-supported platforms, Vi noted in its release.

"With this partnership, Vi Movies and TV significantly bolsters its no-cost content library, allowing consumers to experience the portfolio and discover the value of content offered without any subscription fees, thus democratising access to entertainment," the company said. The free content portfolio includes access to Amazon MX Player, more than 400 live TV channels, news streaming, and free first episodes of Z5 Originals, among others.

According to Vi, through this partnership, Amazon MX Player brings a diverse range of award-winning web series, reality shows, popular international shows and a massive movie library across multiple genres to Vi Movies and TV.

Vodafone Idea said Vi Movies and TV aims to help users overcome subscription fatigue by offering multiple OTT platforms on a single app under one unified subscription. Vi users having Vi Movies and TV paid subscription can also access Amazon MX Player along with up to 17 leading OTT platforms, including JioHotstar, Sony LIV, Z5, Lionsgate Play, Sun NXT, FanCode, ManoramaMAX, NammaFlix, Klikk, and more, basis their chosen plan.

The Vi Movies and TV app is available on Smart TVs (Android/Google TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Samsung, and LG), smartphones (Android and iOS), and web browsers.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to 3 More Cities Across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

2. Vi Launches 5G Services in Pune

Vi also announced the launch of its 5G services in Pune on Friday, August 22, making it the fifth city in Maharashtra to join Vi's next-gen connectivity. Last month, Vi launched its 5G services in Nagpur, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. "This expansion is part of Vi's ongoing 5G rollout across multiple cities, in its 17 priority circles, where it has acquired 5G spectrum," the company said on August 21.

Vi said it earlier introduced 5G services in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mysuru, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Patna, Jaipur, Sonipat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Meerut, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Vishakhapatnam, Madurai, Agra, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram as part of its phased 5G expansion.

Pune users with 5G-enabled devices can enjoy unlimited 5G data on plans starting at Rs 299. Vi has partnered with Ericsson for advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure and implemented AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks (SON) to optimize performance.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Tandon, Operations Director, Vodafone Idea, said: "As we launch Vi 5G in Pune, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to the Queen of the Deccan. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across Maharashtra, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption."

Alongside 5G, Vi continues to upgrade its 4G network in Maharashtra and Goa, deploying additional spectrum and new sites to improve coverage and speeds in both urban and rural areas. "Since March 2024, it has successfully deployed 900 MHz spectrum on over 7,900 sites to strengthen indoor coverage, as well as added 2100 MHz spectrum capacity across more than 7,000 sites. Additionally, more than 2100 new sites have been added across 2200 towns," Vi said.

According to social media reports, Vodafone Idea is expected to launch 5G services in Indore on September 3, 2025.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Non-Stop Hero Plans with Unlimited Data Now Available Nationwide; New Campaign Launched

3. Vi Games Launches Galaxy Shooters Freedom Fest on Vi App

On the gaming front, Vi Games launched the Galaxy Shooters Freedom Fest on the Vi App, running through August 31.

Vi, in an official release on Friday, August 22, 2025, said the initiative comes at a time when India's mobile gaming market is witnessing rapid growth, with the industry expected to reach USD 7.5–8.75 billion by 2025. Shooter games are amongst the most popular genres, driving engagement, and adding this title enriches Vi's digital offering by providing users with an immersive experience and greater entertainment value.

According to Vi, this limited-time edition offers customers the opportunity to win rewards such as an annual recharge pack worth Rs 4,999—including Amazon Prime Video, access to 19 OTT platforms, and 2GB of daily data for one year—for just Rs 1. Other rewards include a Vi Movies and TV Super subscription for Rs 1 with access to 19 OTT platforms and 10GB data, a 50GB data pack at Rs 1 with 28-day validity, and gift vouchers worth Rs 50.

To participate, users simply need to log in to the Vi App, access Vi Games, and play daily to collect gems, with winners announced on the app and notified via SMS.

According to the official release, Vi Games offers a wide range of casual and premium games across genres such as action, arcade, puzzle, and strategy. With Galaxy Shooters Freedom Fest, Vi says it continues to deepen customer engagement by offering innovative content and rewarding experiences.