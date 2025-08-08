Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to 3 More Cities Across Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu



Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced the launch of its 5G services in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, following the rollout in Visakhapatnam and Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. These launches come after Vi's 5G debut in Meerut on July 31, 2025. "This expansion is part of Vi's ongoing 5G rollout across many cities, in its 17 priority circles where it has acquired 5G spectrum," Vodafone Idea announced on Thursday, August 7.

Vi 5G Goes Live in 3 New Cities

Earlier, Vi introduced 5G services in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mysuru, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Sonipat, Patna, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Meerut, Tirumala and Vishakhapatnam as part of its phased 5G expansion. With this latest rollout, Madurai becomes the first city in Tamil Nadu and Vishakhapatnam and Tirumala become the first two cities in Andhra Pradesh to experience Vi's next-gen connectivity.









Introductory Unlimited 5G Data Offer

Vi users in Madurai, Vishakhapatnam and Tirumala with 5G-enabled devices can access Vi 5G services. As an introductory offer, Vi said it is providing unlimited 5G data to users on plans starting from Rs 299. Customers can enjoy high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services to 8 More Cities Across Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat

Leadership Speaks on the 5G Launch

Commenting on the launch, R S Shantaram, Circle Business Head- Tamil Nadu, Vodafone Idea, said: "As we launch Vi 5G in Madurai, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to this City of Jasmines. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across Tamil Nadu, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption."

Similarly, Deepak Rao, Business Head - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Vodafone Idea, said: "As we launch Vi 5G in Vishakhapatnam and Tirumala, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to Andhra Pradesh. With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption."

Partnership with Nokia

Vi said it has partnered with Nokia to deploy advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure and implemented AI-powered Self-Organising Networks (SON) to automatically optimize network performance, ensuring a superior 5G experience in Madurai, Visakhapatnam, and Tirumala.

Network Upgrades in Tamil Nadu

In parallel with its 5G roll out, Vi has also significantly upgraded its 4G network in Tamil Nadu to deliver enhanced coverage, faster data speeds, and overall superior user experience. The company has deployed 900 MHz spectrum on more than 5,000 sites to strengthen indoor coverage and enhanced capacity on the 1800 and 2100 MHz spectrum across more than 2,100 sites. To enhance the network coverage further, Vi has added over 600 new sites across the state. These upgrades, implemented from March 2024 to June 2025, have led to a 31.4 percent capacity increase in Tamil Nadu, Vodafone Idea announced on August 7, 2025.

Network Upgrades in AP and Telangana

Vi has also significantly upgraded its 4G network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Since March 2024, it has deployed 900 MHz spectrum on more than 6200 sites to strengthen indoor coverage, doubled 2500 MHz spectrum capacity across more than 5100 sites as well as added over 1000 new sites to enhance coverage. These upgrades implemented over 15 months from April 2024 to June 2025 have led to a 45 percent capacity increase in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Vi said on August 5, 2025.

Also Read: 70 Percent of Eligible Vodafone Idea Users Experience Vi 5G in Live Cities

Network Upgrades in Uttar Pradesh

Likewise, Vi has upgraded its 4G network in Uttar Pradesh. Since March 2024, it has deployed 900 MHz spectrum on more than 14,000 sites, rolled out 2100 MHz spectrum across more than 9,000 sites, and bolstered 2500 MHz capacity across more than 820 sites, improving both coverage and data handling capabilities. These upgrades, implemented over 15 months from April 2024 to June 2025, have led to a 43 percent capacity increase in Uttar Pradesh, Vi announced on July 31, 2025.

"Vi remains committed to building a future-ready network that meets the evolving digital needs of consumers and businesses," the company concluded.