Dhurandhar 2 JioHotstar OTT Release Date for India Confirmed

Dhurandhar 2 JioHotstar OTT (over-the-top) release date has been confirmed by the platform. For the global audience, Dhurandhar 2 is available on Netflix from May 14, 2026. However, for the Indian audience, Dhurandhar 2 will come on JioHotstar. Indians will have to wait a little more. Now, the platform has confirmed the exact release date for the movie, so we know exactly how many more days users will have to wait for streaming Dhurandhar 2 online in India. Check out the confirmed date and time below.

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Dhurandhar 1 and 2 Both Online Available

Dhurandhar 1 is available on Netflix since January 2026. Dhurandhar 2 was released in March, and since then hass been running in theatres. It can soon touch Rs 1800 crore in gross collection, and that is what the production house might be waiting for before removing it from the cinema halls. Dhurandhar 2 is said to come with an extended cut online. Note that this has not been confirmed by the brand. This is just an onging online rumour.

Dhurandhar 2 JioHotstar Release Date (Confirmed)

Dhurandhar 2 JioHotstar OTT release date has been confirmed for June 4, 2026 for the grand digital premiere at 7 pm. Dhurandhar 2 will be available for regular streaming from June 5, 2026 for the users. This is an Adult rated movie, and could feature some scenes that were earlier cut and didn’t make it to the theatres. As per reports, Dhurandhar 2 will feature three minutes of additional scenes that were removed from the original cut before it was released for the public theatres and