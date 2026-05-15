Kartavya Release on OTT: How and Where to Watch

Highlights
- Kartavya, a new OTT (over-the-top) release has come for the Indian market.
- The movie has released, and it features a stellar cast led by Saif Ali Khan.
- The movie is available for the users to stream and can be streamed in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Kartavya, a new OTT (over-the-top) release has come for the Indian market. The movie has released, and it features a stellar cast led by Saif Ali Khan. The movie is available for the users to stream and can be streamed in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. Kartavya is a crime thriller and its trailer looks pretty solid. The movie was released on May 15, 2026, i.e., Friday, and it can now be streamed online. Take a look at the complete details below.
Kartavya OTT Platform: Where to Stream
Kartavya is available on Netflix. It won’t be available for free streaming. Netflix requires people to get monthly access to the OTT platform if they want to watch something. Kartavya is a crime thriller and it is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment Production, a production house owned by Shah Rukh Khan.
The movie is written and directed by Pulkit.
What is Kartavya Netflix About?
Kartavya on Netflix is an intense crime thriller, where a police officer must decide how far he will go to uphold his duty when his family’s safety is at stake and threats are closing in.
Kartavya Netflix Cast
Kartavya features the OG star, Saif Ali Khan alongisde Rasika Dugal and Sanjay Mishra. It is available in multiple languages (dubbed). Reviews for the movie are not out yet, since it was just released.
Netflix Plans Cost to Watch Kartavya
Netflix has prepaid monthly plans starting at Rs 149 (Mobile Plan) for users to stream content. However, the mobile plan allows streaming in only 480p resolution, which is not super good to be honest. The best budget plan from Netflix in India is the Basic plan which costs Rs 199 per month and allows users to stream videos in good quality and it can be streamed in multiple devices including phone, tablet and laptop.