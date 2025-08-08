Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launched in India: Price and Specs

Infinix GT 30 5G+ was launched in India recently. It has a MediaTek Dimensity chip and a decent capacity battery inside. The phone has LED lighting at the back, something which was started by Nothing. The GT 30 5G+ sports a Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 and comes equipped with GT Shoulder Triggers for gaming. There are more customisable functions on the phone. Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the phone.









Infinix GT 30 5G+ Price in India

Infinix GT 30 5G+ will be available in two memory variants:

8GB+128GB = Rs 19,499

8GB+256GB = Rs 20,999

The phone will go on sale in India via Flipkart starting August 14, 2025. It will be sold in multiple colour options including Cyber Green, Blade White, and Pulse Blue. Let's take a look at the specifications.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Specifications in India

Infinix GT 30 5G+ comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, 4500nits of peak brightness, and 2304Hz PWM dimming rate and HDR support. There's TUV Rheinland Eye Care certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and it supports 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal soarge. The phone ships with Android 15 based XOS 15 out of the box. There are two major OS upgrades and three years of security updates scheduled for the device.

There are gaming triggers on the right edge of the body for an enhanced gaming experience. The company said that this phone can support 90fps BGMI gameplay. For cameras, there's a dual-setup at the rear with a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor at the rear and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. The phone packs a 5500mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging.