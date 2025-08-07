Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 Launched in India: Price

One of the best smartwatch manufacturers globally for fitness enthusiasts, Gamin has launched two new Forerunner models in India. These are Garmin Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570, respectively. These smartwatches are made for people who are into sports such as running, swimming, cycling, and more. It will allow users to track their performance, daily activity, and also monitor health. Let's take a look at the price and then some of the specifications/features of these watches.









Read More - POCO M7 Plus Launching in India with 7000mAh Battery

Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 Price in India

The Garmin Forerunner 570 has launched in India for Rs 66,990. Then there's the Forerunner 970 which costs Rs 90,900. The smartwatches will come with a 2 year warranty.

Read More - Redmi 15 India Launch Confirmed

Garmin Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 Specifications in India

The Garmin Forerunner 970 has a 47mm case with a 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with always-on-display. There's a sapphire crystal lens with a titanium bezel. It can last up to 15 days on smartwatch mode, and up to 26 hours with GPS on and 23 hours with SatIQ. There's up to 32GB storage in the watch. Further, there's a proprietary plug for charging.

There's Garmin Coach, VO2 Max checking support, HR Zones, and alterts supported. The watch can also help with pace strategies, has auto lap, recovery, and support for mores stuff.

The Garmin Forerunner 570 also comes with an AMOLED touchscreen display and there's a 47mm and 42mm option. The battery life in this one is signficantly lower than the Forerunner 970. This one can last up to 10 days or 11 days in smartwatch mode. With all the features on for tracking, it wouldn't last even 24 hours. There's of course support for GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, BeiDou, SatIQ, Barometric Altimeter, and compass.

This one also supports VO2 Max reading, training effect, training status, suggested workouts, and more. Both watches can work with both Android and iOS.