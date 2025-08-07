Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 16 Launched in India: Price and Specs

Reported by Tanuja K

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 16 comes with a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x touchscreen display with WQXGA+ resolution. There's variable refresh rate support of 48Hz to 120Hz.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 16 has finally launched in India.
  • Until now, the 14-inch variant of this laptop was available.
  • This laptop also comes with Copilot + PC support.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 16 has finally launched in India. Until now, the 14-inch variant of this laptop was available. This laptop also comes with Copilot + PC support. The specifications are the same as the 14-inch model, but the display size is big. Of course, the price is bigger too. The Galaxy Book5 Pro has a sleek design and a classic Samsung laptop look. Let's take a look at the price and specifications.




Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 16 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 16 is available in two memory variants in India:

  • 16GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, Intel Core Ultra 7 256V = Rs 1,44,990
  • 32GB of RAM, 1TB of internal storage, Intel Core Ultra 7 258V = Rs 1,76,990

There's a compact charger, a USB-C to USB-C cable bundled with the laptop. Let's take a look at the features.

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 16 Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 16 comes with a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x touchscreen display with WQXGA+ resolution. There's variable refresh rate support of 48Hz to 120Hz. The laptop's display also supports 500nits of peak brightness. It runs on Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Intel's AI NPU that delivers up to 47 TOPS performance. There's up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

It has select Galaxy AI features such as AI Select and Recall, a Copilot key on the keyboard, and more. For video calls, there's a 2MP webcam at the front. The laptop runs on Windos 11 Home Edition out of the box and there's up to 25 hours of video playback.

