jio confident to connect 100 million homes

Reliance Jio, India's largest telco is quite confident about connection 100 million homes with broadband services. So far, Jio has connected over 18 million homes in the country. Led by the wireless fixed broadband services, Jio is confident that it will be able to connect over 100 million homes. Jio has been aggressively expanding 5G FWA (fixed-wireless access) services throughout India. The telco has said that it has seen great demand for home broadband services even beyond the top 1000 cities in the country.









Read More - Bharti Airtel Eyes IPO for Multiple Assets

Jio's fiber and AirFiber services offer access to internet along with other things such as a free Set-Top Box (STB) for entertainment, OTT (over-the-top) benefits, and now, even things such as cloud gaming and cloud computing (JioPC). This has helped Jio proliferate its presence in the homes of Indian customers. What's interesting to note here is that while Jio is slightly faster in terms of expansion, Airtel is better in quality of experience (as per Opensignal report).

Airtel has been rated better in almost all kinds of experience that you get with a fiber and AirFiber connection. However, this is because Jio's networks are more congested and Airtel will eventually likely reach that phase too.

Read More - Vi’s Cheapest Unlimited 4G Data Plan

Jio's goal of adding one million customers every month is ongoing. This means that in the coming years, Jio will have several more million users who are high-paying in nature and would contribute healthily to the company's topline revenues. This will be especially good once Reliance lists Jio in the public markets as a separate entity. This would enable existing investors such as Google, Meta (earlier Facebook) and more to either increase their position in the company or get an exit with healthy profits.