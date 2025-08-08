Airtel is Offering Data and Free JioHotstar Just for Rs 195

Bharti Airtel has a prepaid pack for users that offers free JioHotstar Mobile subscription and along with that, users also get data. The interesting thing is that this plan is just for Rs 195. The prepaid plan costs Rs 195, but isn't a regular service validity plan. This is actually a data voucher. If you don't understand what that is, let us explain. A data voucher is a plan which works on top of a service validity plan. With Airtel also, you need an active service validity plan for the Rs 195 plan to work. Let's now take a look at the benefits of this plan.









Bharti Airtel Rs 195 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 195 prepaid plan comes with 15GB of data. The voucher will be valid for 90 days. There's an additional OTT benefit of JioHostar Mobile for 90 days as well. The 90 days mobile subscription of JioHotstar costs Rs 149. So basically, you are saving yourself Rs 149 and getting 15GB of data, so that's a pretty decent deal.

Note that this is 4G data and not 5G. This data voucher from Bharti Airtel is available for consumers to recharge PAN-India. Users can find the Rs 195 plan on the website of Bharti Airtel or the mobile app from the company called Airtel Thanks. Further, users can choose to recharge with this plan from third-party platforms such as PhonePe, GPay, CRED, and more.

Note that there are more prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel that offer free access to JioHotstar Mobile. If you want to recharge with such a plan, you can visit the telco's website. There's in fact a Rs 100 plan with which JioHotstar Mobile for 3 months is available. With this voucher, users get 5GB of data.