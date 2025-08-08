starlink will store data locally in india

In a major development, which was also very much expected, Starlink will store all the data of Indians locally. This was one of the conditions set by the government to allow the company to enter the Indian market. Starlink will not mirror the data of the Indians to any of the servers outside the nation. This was confirmed by the Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.









Read More - Bharti Airtel Eyes IPO for Multiple Assets

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Pemmasani said, "Security conditions, inter-alia, include the establishment of earth station gateway(s) in India for providing satellite-based communication services with no user traffic originating from or destined for India to be routed through any gateway located outside India, no copying and decryption of the Indian data outside the country, and the Indian user traffic is not to be mirrored to any system/server located abroad."

Read More - Jio Confident to Connect 100 Million Homes

Starlink has recevied the necessary licenses to start operating in India. It will join the leagues of Reliance backed Jio-SES and Bharti backed Eutelsat OneWeb. These are the three companies that will enter the satcom (satellite communications) broadband space in the near future. While OneWeb and Jio-SES will focus majorly on the B2B vertical, Starlink will be focusing on B2C. We are all waiting for the epic tweet from Starlink and Elon Musk confirming that the services are now available in India.

It will be very interesting to see the pricing strategy that the company chooses for India, especially when this is a country made for operating in scale as Jio has showed us. Jio and Airtel have partnered with Starlink to distribute its kits and services from their local retail stores across the country. The launch should happen in a few months.