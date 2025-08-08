Indian Continent Investment to Sell 0.8% Stake in Airtel

Bharti Airtel, one of the select companies in India with a $100+ billion USD market cap, is trading at Rs 1,870 on Friday at the time of writing this. This is 2.70% below the previous closing price. Indian Continent Investments, led by Sunil Mittal, will offload 0.8% stake in a block deal in the telco on Friday. This is worth approximately Rs 9,300 crore. As of June 30, according to reports from Airtel, Indian Continent Investment held a 2.47% stake in Airtel. Bharti Telecom owned 40.47% and the promoters owned a 51.25% stake.









Read More - Airtel is Offering Data and Free JioHotstar Just for Rs 195

Accordind to an ET report, the sale will be executed at a floor price of Rs 1,862 per share, which is about 3% lower than the Thursday's close price of Rs 1,922.6.

Much recently, Bharti Airtel reported a net profit of Rs 5,948 crore for Q1 FY26 and ARPU at Rs 250. This was one of the milestones that Airtel wanted to achieved in terms of ARPU. Now the next goal of the company is to reach an ARPU of Rs 300. The next phase of growth will come from not just the tariff hikes, but also from listing companies like Airtel Payments Bank and Nxtra (data center arm) in the markets as separate entities.