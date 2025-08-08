Indian Continent Investment to Sell 0.8% Stake in Airtel

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The sale will be executed at a floor price of Rs 1,862 per share, which is about 3% lower than the Thursday's close price of Rs 1,922.6. 

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, one of the select companies in India with a $100+ billion USD market cap, is trading at Rs 1,870 on Friday at the time of writing this.
  • This is 2.70% below the previous closing price.
  • Indian Continent Investments, led by Sunil Mittal, will offload 0.8% stake in a block deal in the telco on Friday.

Follow Us

indian continent investment to sell 08 stake

Bharti Airtel, one of the select companies in India with a $100+ billion USD market cap, is trading at Rs 1,870 on Friday at the time of writing this. This is 2.70% below the previous closing price. Indian Continent Investments, led by Sunil Mittal, will offload 0.8% stake in a block deal in the telco on Friday. This is worth approximately Rs 9,300 crore. As of June 30, according to reports from Airtel, Indian Continent Investment held a 2.47% stake in Airtel. Bharti Telecom owned 40.47% and the promoters owned a 51.25% stake.




Read More - Airtel is Offering Data and Free JioHotstar Just for Rs 195

Accordind to an ET report, the sale will be executed at a floor price of Rs 1,862 per share, which is about 3% lower than the Thursday's close price of Rs 1,922.6.

Much recently, Bharti Airtel reported a net profit of Rs 5,948 crore for Q1 FY26 and ARPU at Rs 250. This was one of the milestones that Airtel wanted to achieved in terms of ARPU. Now the next goal of the company is to reach an ARPU of Rs 300. The next phase of growth will come from not just the tariff hikes, but also from listing companies like Airtel Payments Bank and Nxtra (data center arm) in the markets as separate entities.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

lbp :

They may stop unlimited calls for 2g in upcoming tariff hike and launch 4g feature phones like jio has I…

Airtel CEO Comments on Tariff Hikes

Rakesh :

you have Airtel as both your numbers?

Airtel CEO Comments on Tariff Hikes

abhijith :

I am not a data centric user. I just use data for UPI,Emails,Text,iRCTC,HD ONLINE RADIO,CASUAL BROWSINGS. 4gb It is more…

What Will the Next Tariff Hike in India Look Like

TheAndroidFreak :

Crazy good, Sunil Mittal ji.

Airtel CEO Comments on Tariff Hikes

Faraz :

the telco is focusing on upgrading feature phone users to smartphones by keeping base plan price at 199. Why don't…

Airtel CEO Comments on Tariff Hikes

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments