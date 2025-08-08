Asus Vivobook S16 Launched in India: Price and Specs

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) starts in India for Rs 79,990. It is available in Flipkart and ASUS e-shop. The laptop is now available to buy and users can get discounts with select bank cards.

Highlights

  • ASUS has launched a new laptop in India called the Vivobook S16.
  • This new laptop from the company comes with Copilot + PC integrated for a superb AI (artificial intelligence) experience.
  • This laptop comes powered by one of the most powerful processors in the market - Qualcomm Snapdragon X with blazing-fast 45 TOPS NPU.

asus vivobook s16 launched in india price

ASUS has launched a new laptop in India called the Vivobook S16. This new laptop from the company comes with Copilot + PC integrated for a superb AI (artificial intelligence) experience. This laptop comes powered by one of the most powerful processors in the market - Qualcomm Snapdragon X with blazing-fast 45 TOPS NPU. With the ASUS Vivobook S16, users will get both style + power packed in a single box. It is great for everyday use by professionals, students, and creators. Let's take a look at the price and then the specifications.




Asus Vivobook S16 Price in India

Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) starts in India for Rs 79,990. It is available in Flipkart and ASUS e-shop. The laptop is now available to buy and users can get discounts with select bank cards. Let's now take a look at the specifications.

Asus Vivobook S16 Specifications in India

Asus Vivobook S16 comes with a 16-inch FHD+ display with support for 60Hz refresh rate, 300nits of brightness, and a glossy display. It weighs 1.74 Kg and has a 1080p resolution FHD camera at the front. There's McAfee 1 year antivirus bundled with the laptop. It will have one year of onsite warranty. There are 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 2 USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C ports, and LPDDR5x RAM. Users will get ASUS Vivbook S16 (2025) with Office 2024 along with Microsoft 365 Basic. The laptop has a metal body.

It runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box. It has a 70 WHr battery and supports ASUS USB-C Easy Charge. There are two built-in speakers with Smart Amplifier technology.

Asus, in a release said, "With Copilot+ experiences built-in, including Live Captions and Windows Studio Effects, and exclusive ASUS AI apps like StoryCube, users can enhance productivity, creativity, and connectivity, all without being tethered to the cloud."

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

