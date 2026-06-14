Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, is offering users a first recharge coupon (FRC) worth Rs 249. This means that this plan is only meant for new consumers. BSNL offers the Rs 249 plan to customers PAN-India. This is a slightly expensive FRC compared to the Rs 51 plan. This is something we will talk about another day. The Rs 249 plan comes with a service validity of 35 days. This is a popular pricing range for this kind of service validity. Let’s take a look at the benefits of the Rs 249 plan from BSNL.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights The Rs 249 plan is suitable for users activating a new BSNL SIM and looking for a longer validity period.

The Rs 225 plan offers more daily data but comes with 5 fewer days of validity.

Existing BSNL customers can choose the Rs 225 plan, while the Rs 249 plan remains restricted to first-time recharges only.

Both plans provide unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day, making them suitable for regular users.

BSNL Rs 249 Plan Benefits for New Users

BSNL offers the Rs 249 plan with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The truly unlimited voice calling is offered to the users across India. The internet speed reduces to 40 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. The service validity of 35 ddays with this plan is pretty decent.

The Rs 249 plan can only be used by the new users. This basically means it is the first recharge from a SIM, after that, this plan will not be available for the user. However, if you do get another SIM, which is new, you can again recharge with a First Recharge Coupon (FRC). Alternatively, you can also recharge with the Rs 225 plan.

The Rs 225 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. The service validity of this plan is 30 days. The speed reduces to 40 Kbps after the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. Both these plans are closely priced and they offer users plenty of data and basic benefits that one needs. The Rs 225 plan is not a FRC plan; this means that anyone can recharge with it, regardless of it being an old or a new customer in any part of the country.