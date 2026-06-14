Can You Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live in India? Here is How

After a prolonged four-year wait, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is back, with a lot of energy towards winning the cup. Even though there were issues faced by Indian broadcasters in broadcasting the tournament live.

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Key Highlights FIFA World Cup 2026 can be watched live in India through official broadcasting and streaming platforms.

Indian broadcasters initially faced challenges in securing FIFA World Cup 2026 media rights.

Fans can access matches on TV as well as digital streaming services.

The tournament marks the return of the FIFA World Cup after a four-year gap.

Right now, we do have platforms to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 live in India.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Could Become a Major 5G Network Showcase

FIFA VS India Broadcasters – Issues to Get Broadcasting Rights

Starting from June 11, fans will get to see a tough battle among the teams. Also, FIFA announced a total of 48 teams playing for this season.

Before the season began, there were concerns with FIFA demanding a mind-blowing fees $100 million to broadcast the match live, giving huge distress to Indian broadcasters due to lower profit margins.

The match will be live during odd hours due to time zone issues, as the game is played in the North America region, which eventually reduces the chances of advertisers showing interest.

After many broadcasters raised concerns about the high fees, the broadcasting rights did get a discount, bringing the price down to $35 million, but still, many broadcasters like Sony didn’t go ahead with it.

The last ray of hope came with Zee5 entertainment, which secured the broadcasting rights for the 23rd edition of the tournament.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Does Not Have a Broadcaster in India

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

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