redmi 15 india launch confirmed

Xiaomi has unveiled a new logo for Redmi in India. Redmi has been in India for 11 years. This new logo marks the evolution of the brand in the country. Along with this new brand logo, Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date of Redmi 15 5G. The Redmi 15 5G will arrive in India on August 19, 2025.









It all started with the Redmi Note 4G in 2014. Now in 2025, Redmi 15 5G is coming to India with a huge battery of 7000mAh. Apart from the battery details, Xiaomi has not shared any other detail of the device.

The Redmi 15 5G will definitely be an interesting device. Its price will be the most crucial thing for Xiaomi to get right. In the recent past, Xiaomi enthusiasts have been slightly disappointed from its sub-brand Redmi due to over-pricing the products. The Redmi 15 5G will likely target the masses. With such a huge battery, it will definitely be able to create a differentiation in the market. For more details about the device and its launch in the near future, stay tuned to TelecomTalk.