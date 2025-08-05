OPPO K13 Turbo India Launch on this Date

OPPO K13 Turbo will launch in India on August 11, 2025. The launch will take place at 12 PM IST. The pricing of the device is still unkown. Since it is a gaming oriented phone, we expect a powerful processor paired with a great display.

Highlights

  • OPPO K13 Turbo is all set to launch in India.
  • After sending out teasers about the phone for days, OPPO has now confirmed the launch date for the phone.
  • The OPPO K13 Turbo has already launched in China and has two variants there - OPPO K13 Turbo and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro.

OPPO K13 Turbo is all set to launch in India. After sending out teasers about the phone for days, OPPO has now confirmed the launch date for the phone. The OPPO K13 Turbo has already launched in China and has two variants there - OPPO K13 Turbo and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro. Both variants are making it to India as well. The phone is said to be the first in India to feature centrifugal fans as an active cooling measure inside. Let's take a look at the details.




OPPO K13 Turbo Series India Launch Date

OPPO K13 Turbo will launch in India on August 11, 2025. The launch will take place at 12 PM IST. The pricing of the device is still unkown. Since it is a gaming oriented phone, we expect a powerful processor paired with a great display. The pricing estimates online suggest that the phone will be priced around Rs 35,000.

The phones in this series will have support for both active and passive cooling. This will be because of centrifugal fan that's built-in. This fan spins at 18,000 rpm. It is said to be an active cooling measure for efficient heat dissipation.

The Pro variant is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The OPPO K13 Turbo will come with support for Gemini as well as plenty of other AI (artificial intelligence) features. The phone will come with Wi-Fi 7, 5G, and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity features.

The regular OPPO K13 Turbo will likely feature MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC. Both the devices will be made for gamers and people who want to use AI on the go. The launch is just about a week from here so stay tuned for more details about the devices.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

