COAI Asks Communications Apps to be Binded with SIM Cards

Reported by Tanuja K

This would further help with strengthening the national security. After the installation of the app and the verification of the SIM, even if the user stops using the SIM, they can continue to use online texting platforms. This needs to change as per COAI.

Highlights

  • To counter the scams that are happening in the digital world, COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India) has asked for the SIM cards to be binded with the communication apps.
  • At present, users just enter their SIM card numbers and they can enter OTP to use the communication apps.
  • COAI wants that communication apps such as Telegram, WhatsApp and more should be binded with the SIM cards of the users.

To counter the scams that are happening in the digital world, COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India) has asked for the SIM cards to be binded with the communication apps. At present, users just enter their SIM card numbers and they can enter OTP to use the communication apps. COAI wants that communication apps such as Telegram, WhatsApp and more should be binded with the SIM cards of the users. This will help with creating accountability in scnearios of frauds and scams.




This would further help with strengthening the national security. After the installation of the app and the verification of the SIM, even if the user stops using the SIM, they can continue to use online texting platforms. This needs to change as per COAI.

COAI gave an example to help understand this scenario. "For e.g., if the original SIM card is removed from the device and the device with the OTT Communication App is used for a criminal activity from any geographic location, since no SIM is present during the crime, there is no verifiable link — such as call records, location data or carrier logs — to prove which device was used or where the activity occurred. This proves to be a major impediment towards preventing the issues of spam and cyber frauds and could pose a major threat to national security as well," the industry body said.

Thus, even beyond the intial verification, COAI wants that the communication apps should be binded with the SIM cards. This will not only help in reducing the occurence of spam and fraud communications, but will also help in mitigating financial frauds by acting as a deterrent. This will help in establishing a regulatory level playing field by ensuring that laws and compliance frameworks.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

