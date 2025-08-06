Bharti Airtel Drives IPTV Adoption, Adds 6.5 Lakh Homes in Q1 FY26

Bharti Airtel is accelerating its play in the home entertainment space with the rapid adoption of its new IPTV service. In Q1 FY26, the company added 6.5 lakh IPTV users, reflecting strong demand for its bundled content and connectivity offerings.

This growth forms a key part of Airtel’s strategy to strengthen its Homes business, backed by robust infrastructure expansion, Airtel also reported a record 939,000 net broadband additions, its highest ever in a single quarter.









The company’s IPTV platform, bundled with high-speed broadband plans, offers customers access to a mix of live TV, OTT apps, and on demand content through a single interface. This integrated experience appeals to modern consumers who seek seamless access across services without managing multiple subscriptions.

Airtel's aggressive infrastructure rollout supported this momentum. During the quarter, the company added 1.6 million fiber home passes, expanding its last-mile connectivity and making IPTV accessible to a wider customer base across India. This aligns with growing digital content consumption, especially in emerging cities and towns.

The shift to IPTV is also helping Airtel improve Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), which rose to Rs 250 in Q1 FY26 a clear sign of success in its premiumisation strategy. By combining internet and content, Airtel increases customer engagement and retention, while offering higher value per user.

The IPTV offering also includes access to popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Sony Liv, and Zee5, alongside live television. This unified approach not only streamlines billing and access but also helps Airtel differentiate itself in a highly competitive market dominated by cable, DTH, and standalone streaming platforms.

Airtel’s digital first content model positions it as more than a connectivity provider it's now a complete home entertainment enabler. The success of the IPTV service in its initial rollout indicates strong product-market fit, and further scale is expected as Airtel continues expanding its fiber footprint.

With India witnessing a rapid shift in media consumption habits, Bharti Airtel’s IPTV growth is both timely and strategic. The platform leverages Airtel’s existing network strength and customer base while opening up new revenue streams through content partnerships and value-added services.

By combining broadband, IPTV, and smart technology, Airtel is creating a sticky ecosystem that enhances user experience and keeps customers within its digital portfolio. This supports the company’s long-term goal of delivering integrated services across connectivity, content, and digital platforms.

In a quarter marked by overall growth across key business segments, the IPTV milestone stands out as a clear indicator of where Bharti Airtel is headed towards a converged future where telecom and entertainment meet on a single platform.

As the company continues to invest in fiber, expand its service coverage, and enrich its content portfolio, IPTV is shaping up to be a core pillar of Airtel’s consumer strategy.

TelecomTalk Take

Bharti Airtel’s IPTV traction in Q1 FY26 highlights a smart, future ready pivot in India’s telecom landscape. The telco is leveraging its broadband base to create an integrated content ecosystem, offering customers simplicity, value, and premium experience. This is not just product bundling it’s a strategic convergence play aimed at increasing ARPU, reducing churn, and building long term digital stickiness. With fiber expansion on track and content partnerships deepening, Airtel's IPTV move is well aligned with where the Indian market is headed unified, on-demand, and digital first.