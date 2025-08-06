Airtel Ahead of Jio in FWA Experience: Opensignal

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

Bharti Airtel, while behind in number of fixed-broadband connections from Jio, is ahead in delivering a better experience. Opensignal, a network intelligence and insights firm, shared that Airtel led in almost all of the experiences for home broadband connections. Today, home broadband connections are categories in two ways - Fiber or AirFiber. The fiber is FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) and AirFiber is basically FWA (Fixed Wireless Access). Jio is the leader in market share for both. However, in terms of experience, Airtel is ahead, and that is because its networks are less congested than Jio's.




Read More - Airtel 5G SA Support Now Coming on Xiaomi 15 Ultra

For wireline experience, Airtel led in four out of five key experience areas. In the FWA experience, Airtel was again leading in all the key experiences including consistent quality, download speed, upload speed, video experience, and reliability experience. The reason why Jio is likely behind Airtel in FWA experience is because of network congestion.

Opensignal said, "Airtel is outperforming Jio in all of our measurements of national fixed wireless experience, as Jio’s network appears to be congested while Airtel is able to deliver better performance due to lower level of FWA utilization."

"Of the two main FWA operators in India, Jio leads in FWA subscriptions with nearly 6 million users at the end of May 2025 – a FWA market share of 79%. However, key rival Airtel has been growing quickly, increasing its subscriber base by 77% compared to Jio's 21% increase," the research firm added.

Read More - What Will the Next Tariff Hike in India Look Like

It is interesting to note that BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has soft-launched 5G FWA services in some parts of India and the company has branded it Quantum 5G FWA. Very soon, BSNL will launch 5G FWA in the following circles - Bengaluru, Pondicherry, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Gwalior and Chandigarh by September 2025.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

