Jio Family Matching Number: Get a New Jio Number Matching Your Current One for Rs 50



Reliance Jio is offering users the option to choose a Jio number that matches their current mobile number. Users can book a new number matching their current number by verifying their current mobile number using OTP, view all the matching number options, choose one, and book the chosen number and get it delivered for free. Jio offers this under the Jio Family Matching Number program.

What is Jio Family Matching Number?

"The Jio Family Matching Number allows customers to select a new Jio mobile number that matches their existing Jio number, fostering a sense of connection for families or groups. You can choose your preferred matching number at any Jio retail outlet or online at jio.com and activate it with a new Jio SIM," Jio said on its website.









Jio Hybrid Prepaid Plan Benefits

As a special offer, Jio says it is offering users the chance to "secure a matching number valued at Rs 499 for an upfront payment of just Rs 50." The matching number can be activated on the Rs 349 "Hybrid Prepaid Plan," which includes Unlimited Voice Calls, Unlimited 5G Data, 56GB high-speed data (2GB/Day, thereafter unlimited at 64 Kbps), 100 SMS per day, JioHotstar Subscription (limited period offer), Free Jio Apps Subscription, with a validity of 28 days. As one of the features of the Jio Family Matching Number, Jio is also allowing users to switch to any available Jio postpaid plan.

After the 28-day validity period, users can recharge with any available Jio prepaid plan to continue services.

How to Select a Matching Jio Number

Users can obtain a Jio number that matches their existing number from any network by entering their name and PIN code details, using which the Jio website will showcase certain matching numbers from the respective telecom circle. Users can select a number and proceed to make a one-time payment of Rs 50 to book the number. Please note that the matching number fee is non-refundable, and the selected number must be activated within 15 days in the applicable telecom circle. Otherwise, the selected number will be released automatically, according to Jio.

Activate for Yourself or a Loved One

You can also book a matching number for a friend or family member. All you need to do is share the booked number and booking code with them to complete the activation process.