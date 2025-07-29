Jio Starter Pack Rs 349 for Prepaid Users: Benefits Worth Rs 2,600 Detailed



Jio has branded its Unlimited 5G prepaid plan as the "Jio Starter Pack," bundling it with existing free trial offers originally launched ahead of the cricket season. What began as a promotional offer has now evolved into a full-time benefit integrated into Jio's prepaid offerings. The entry-level 28-day Unlimited 5G plan, now marketed as the Jio Starter Pack, is available for new users and comes with benefits worth Rs 2,600. So, what exactly is the Jio Starter Pack, and what perks does it offer prepaid users? Let's dive into the details in the story ahead.

Jio Starter Pack Rs 349

For users who want to get a new Jio SIM, Jio is offering a starter pack. The Jio Starter Pack is a Jio Prepaid plan priced at Rs 349, which includes Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB data per day (totalling 56GB) with a validity of 28 days. Post high-speed usage, unlimited data is available at 64 Kbps. The pack also offers Unlimited 5G data for eligible customers. Under the Jio Unlimited offer, Jio provides a JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription for 90 days and free 50GB AICloud storage.

According to Jio, the JioHotstar subscription is a one-time and limited-period offer. Customers on the Jio monthly plan need to recharge their plan within 48 hours of expiry to get their 2nd and 3rd-month JioHotstar benefits.

Benefits worth Rs 2,600

If you are opting for a new Jio SIM, Jio claims its Starter Pack Rs 349 offers benefits of the Jio Unlimited offer worth Rs 2,600. These include Jio True 5G with unlimited 5G data worth Rs 349, Jio Home (AirFiber or Fiber) with free home Wi-Fi for 50 days worth Rs 1,111, JioHotstar with free cricket for 90 days worth Rs 299, and JioAICloud with free cloud storage of 50GB worth Rs 900. Together, all these free benefits amount to Rs 2,659 (over 2,600) as per Jio's valuations.

Jio mentions that its Starter Pack is applicable for the prepaid Rs 349 plan only, except in the Jammu and Kashmir circle.