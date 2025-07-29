OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Claimed to Stay Cool Under Pressure

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G will feature an innovative airflow design and a smoke visualisation-ready duct system which delivers next-level heat dissipation system.

Highlights

  • OPPO K13 Turbo 5G is set to launch in India.
  • The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G series will have two phones - OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G.
  • While the launch date is not yet decided, we expect the launch to take place somewhere in early August.

Follow Us

oppo k13 turbo 5g claimed to stay

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G is set to launch in India. The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G series will have two phones - OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G. While the launch date is not yet decided, we expect the launch to take place somewhere in early August. Ahead of the launch, OPPO has given out some information about the device. The OPPO K13 Turbo is India's only phone to come with an in-built fan. A fan will be extremely useful to keep the device cool under pressure. Let's take a look at what OPPO said.




Read More - Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Launched Under Rs 10,000 in India

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G In-Built Fan

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G will feature an innovative airflow design and a smoke visualisation-ready duct system which delivers next-level heat dissipation system. It is the country's only phone with an in-built fan. It is designed to stay cool under pressure. Further, the phone is built for turbocharged performance.

Read More - Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G has already launched in China. We expect most of the specifications to be the same for the Indian market. The OPPO K13 Turbo launched in China with the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC while the K13 Turbo Pro was powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The phones have LPDDR5X RAM.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

T A :

299 is available with unlimited 5G data, 1gb/day 4g, at my place there is no 5G network. For 4g unlimited…

Vodafone Idea Non-Stop Hero Plans Rolled Out in Mumbai

telcomwaste :

R u Sleeping for 47 years? its very normal process which is exist. don't post useless articles

Airtel Ownership Transfer for Mobile Number

Dipankar :

This is very bad move by Vi. In kolkata 398 and WB 450. Not acceptable

Vodafone Idea Non-Stop Hero Plans Rolled Out in Mumbai

Sujata :

Some Random persons: StarLink will end Airtel, Jio.

Starlink India Limited to 2 Million Users? Here's What Govt…

Faraz :

Dial *121# from your Vi number to check special offer.. they provide additional benefits in that.

Vodafone Idea Non-Stop Hero Plans Rolled Out in Mumbai

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments