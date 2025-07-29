OPPO K13 Turbo 5G Claimed to Stay Cool Under Pressure

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G is set to launch in India. The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G series will have two phones - OPPO K13 Turbo 5G and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G. While the launch date is not yet decided, we expect the launch to take place somewhere in early August. Ahead of the launch, OPPO has given out some information about the device. The OPPO K13 Turbo is India's only phone to come with an in-built fan. A fan will be extremely useful to keep the device cool under pressure. Let's take a look at what OPPO said.









OPPO K13 Turbo 5G In-Built Fan

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G will feature an innovative airflow design and a smoke visualisation-ready duct system which delivers next-level heat dissipation system. It is the country's only phone with an in-built fan. It is designed to stay cool under pressure. Further, the phone is built for turbocharged performance.

OPPO K13 Turbo 5G has already launched in China. We expect most of the specifications to be the same for the Indian market. The OPPO K13 Turbo launched in China with the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC while the K13 Turbo Pro was powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The phones have LPDDR5X RAM.