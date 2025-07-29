Primebook 2 Neo to Launch in India Soon

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Primebook 2 Neo will launch soon in India. It will run on a MediaTek processor. It will run on Android 15. It will offer 512GB of expandable storage. The launch date has been confirmed along with the price of the laptop. There are introductory offers also for the first buyers. Let's take a look at the entire details of the laptop.




Primebook 2 Neo Price in India

The Primebook 2 Neo will start selling in India for Rs 15,990. It will be available on different platforms Flipkart, Amazon, and Primebook's official website. The introductory offer for 100 people will be a Rs 1,000 discount. Note that the users will have to purchase from the company's website for getting this discount.

Primebook 2 Neo Specifications in India

Primebook 2 Neo will run on Android 15 based Prime 3.0. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card. There's on-screen AI assistant dubbed AI Companion Mode. With the AI Companion Mode, users can summarise web content, articles, and PDFs. There will also be an operator mode to execute tasks.

The AI-powered global search feature will also allow users to perform device-wide searches across files, apps, and settings. Users will also be able to play Android games on the Primebook 2. It will come with preloaded with full Linux and Windows (closed beta) Cloud PC.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

