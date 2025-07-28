Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2100nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G has finally launched in India. It is an affordable take on the Redmi Note 14 series which was unveiled late in 2024. Xiaomi has launched this phone in India to celebrate its 15-year anniversary and 11 years of operations in India. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G comes with a large display and support for high-refresh rate. It also has a Sony LYT-600 sensor at the rear. There are three more smartphones in the series namely Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G. Let's take a look at the complete list of specifications and price of the Redmi Nots 14 SE 5G.




Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G has launched in single memory variant. Take a look at the price below -

- 6GB+128GB = Rs 14,999

The price of the phone goes down by Rs 1000 with select bank cards. It is available in three colours - Crimson Art, Titan Black, and Mystique White.

It will go on sale via Flipkart and other platforms starting August 7, 2025. Let's now look at the specifications of the Redmi Note 14 SE 5G below.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Specifications in India

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2100nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The devices has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone has Dolby Atmos enabled stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC. It packs a large 5110mAh battery.

There's a triple camera setup at the rear with a 50MP OIS Sony LYT-600, 8MP secondary sensor and a third 2MP camera. For selfies, there's a 20MP sensor at the front.

