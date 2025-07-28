Nxtra by Airtel and AMPIN Expand Green Energy Partnership Beyond 200 MW

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

New 125.65 MW solar-wind hybrid power agreement deepens Nxtra’s Net Zero push and accelerates India's data centre decarbonisation.

Highlights

  • 125.65 MW ISTS solar-wind hybrid project to supply power across 14 states.
  • Alliance to reduce Nxtra’s emissions by over 149,000 tCO2e annually.
  • Supports Nxtra’s Science Based Targets initiative-aligned Net Zero roadmap.

Nxtra by Airtel and AMPIN Energy Transition have expanded their renewable energy collaboration with a new power-wheeling agreement for 125.65 MW of solar-wind hybrid energy through Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) connected plants. With this development, the total renewable energy capacity under their partnership has now crossed 200 MW. "This will maximise Nxtra's infrastructural efficiency, drive deeper decarbonisation and advance operational excellence—reinforcing Nxtra's position as India's leader in sustainable data centre solutions," the companies said in a joint statement on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Expanding Clean Energy Supply

The additional capacity will be supplied to Nxtra in two phases through captive solar-wind projects located in Rajasthan and Karnataka. Previously, AMPIN had been supplying renewable power to Nxtra through intra-state open access in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha. The latest agreement adds 11 new states and introduces large-scale ISTS solutions, enabling seamless power delivery across the country from a single Independent Power Producer (IPP).

Ashish Arora, CEO – Nxtra by Airtel, said the company remains committed to building sustainable digital infrastructure. "By powering our digital infrastructure with over 200 MW of renewable energy through our partnership with AMPIN, we are setting new standards for the industry. This achievement highlights our leadership in using ISTS-backed clean energy to power our facilities sustainably, boosting reliability and ensuring tangible climate impact," he said.

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Founder, MD and CEO of AMPIN Energy Transition, added, "With this partnership, we demonstrate that through a seamless blend of inter-state and intra-state renewable energy solutions backed by a pan-India presence, we can take any customer through a nearly 100 percent energy transition. Nxtra by Airtel, a leader in the data and fast-growing data centre space shares our vision for sustainability and we are proud to make data centres green by this association."

Commitment to Net Zero

The collaboration is a key part of Nxtra's Net Zero roadmap, aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company is implementing multiple measures to cut absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its operations.

RE100 initiative

In June 2024, Nxtra became the first data centre company in India—and the 14th Indian company overall—to join the global RE100 initiative, committing to sourcing 100 percent of its electricity from renewable sources.

Nxtra said the additional green power will allow for low-carbon computing and reduce its emissions by around 149,156 tCO2e annually. This strategic alliance underlines the growing role of large-scale renewable energy partnerships in accelerating the decarbonisation of India’s digital infrastructure.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

