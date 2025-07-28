Vodafone Idea Non-Stop Hero Plans Rolled Out in Mumbai

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 2

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has finally rolled out non-stop hero prepaid plans in Mumbai.
  • These plans, without a doubt, offer great benefits to consumers.
  • Three plans have been rolled out for the circle.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has finally rolled out non-stop hero prepaid plans in Mumbai. These plans, without a doubt, offer great benefits to consumers. However, they are also pretty expensive. Three plans have been rolled out for the circle. Vodafone Idea Non-Stop Hero plans offer unlimited data to the users. The three plans start at Rs 450, Rs 790, and Rs 1180. These are plans that come with unlimited data, but there's still a commercial limit. So they aren't truly unlimited, but still offer plenty of data. Let's take a look at the benefits of these plans.




Vodafone Idea Non-Stop Hero Plans in Mumbai

Vodafone Idea Rs 450 Plan: Vi's Rs 450 plan offers truly unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, and 100 SMS/day. The plan offers service validity of 28 days. The unlimited data here means 300GB for 28 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 790 Plan: Vi's Rs 790 plan offers truly unlimited data, unlimited voice calling, and 101 SMS/day. The plan offers service validity of 56 days. With this plan too, the unlimited data means 300GB for 28 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1180 Plan: Vodafone Idea's Rs 1180 plan offers unlimited voice calling, truly unlimited data, and 102 SMS/day. The plan offers service validity of 84 days. The 300GB data comes for 28 days.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero plans are being rolled out in a phasewise manner for the users across India. Apart from the Non-Stop Hero plans, there are Super Hero plans offered to the users as well. All the Non-Stop Hero plans offer users unlimited 5G data as well. For using 5G, users will need a phone that supports 5G.

These plans are now available for users in Mumbai, Maharashtra, one of the priority and most important circles for Vodafone Idea (Vi).

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

