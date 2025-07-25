upi goes truly global with paypal integration

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become super common within India. From street vendors to five star hotels or even car showrooms, you can make payments via UPI anywhere. You just need an active internet connection to do so. There are many platforms that have integrated UPI such as GPay, PhonePe, CRED, and more. However, these are platforms that you can use within India to make payments. When you go outside India, you can't use UPI and most of the payments you make will be through cash. That's not really a good way to make payments, and mostly, cash is susceptible to be stolen or lost.









PayPal, an online payments platform recognised globally has said that UPI is now a part of its global platform called PayPal World. This platform includes things such as Venmo, UPI, PayPal, Tenpay Global, and Mercado Pago. It's not just about when users go to international trips when they can use UPI. Now, let's say if you are shopping on a US based website which ships to India too, you will be able to pay via UPI if the website has PayPal gateway integrated.

What's interesting here is that the platform will also support cross-border peer-to-peer payments. A person in the United States using Venmo will be able to send money to someone else in another country using PayPal. These are groundbreaking developments as payments have become more seamless internationally and the best thing is that all of it is super secure.

UPI has grown significantly, especially post the arrival of Jio. This partnership will promote the platform of UPI globally and put India's financial technological innovations at a global stage. Next time you shop internationally, just check if PayPal is available.