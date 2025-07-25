UPI Goes Truly Global with PayPal Integration

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

PayPal, an online payments platform recognised globally has said that UPI is now a part of its global platform called PayPal World. This platform includes things such as Venmo, UPI, PayPal, Tenpay Global, and Mercado Pago.

Highlights

  • The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become super common within India.
  • There are many platforms that have integrated UPI such as GPay, PhonePe, CRED, and more.
  • UPI has grown significantly, especially post the arrival of Jio.

Follow Us

upi goes truly global with paypal integration

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become super common within India. From street vendors to five star hotels or even car showrooms, you can make payments via UPI anywhere. You just need an active internet connection to do so. There are many platforms that have integrated UPI such as GPay, PhonePe, CRED, and more. However, these are platforms that you can use within India to make payments. When you go outside India, you can't use UPI and most of the payments you make will be through cash. That's not really a good way to make payments, and mostly, cash is susceptible to be stolen or lost.




Read More - Airtel Added 2367 Towers in Gujarat Between Dec 2022 - Mar 2024

PayPal, an online payments platform recognised globally has said that UPI is now a part of its global platform called PayPal World. This platform includes things such as Venmo, UPI, PayPal, Tenpay Global, and Mercado Pago. It's not just about when users go to international trips when they can use UPI. Now, let's say if you are shopping on a US based website which ships to India too, you will be able to pay via UPI if the website has PayPal gateway integrated.

What's interesting here is that the platform will also support cross-border peer-to-peer payments. A person in the United States using Venmo will be able to send money to someone else in another country using PayPal. These are groundbreaking developments as payments have become more seamless internationally and the best thing is that all of it is super secure.

Read More - New Draft Telecom Policy 2025 Released: Key Features Here

UPI has grown significantly, especially post the arrival of Jio. This partnership will promote the platform of UPI globally and put India's financial technological innovations at a global stage. Next time you shop internationally, just check if PayPal is available.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Shivraj Roy :

Noice I personally refrain from buying anything other than a 84 day plan on Vi Since u never know if…

Reliance Jio Cheapest Annual Prepaid Plan

Shivraj Roy :

Bro that’s 10gb extra a month Jio’s yearly plan I’m getting 2.5gb per day and unlimited 5G

Reliance Jio Cheapest Annual Prepaid Plan

TheAndroidFreak :

The difference between no. Of sites between Jio/Vi and Airtel is still huge, despite lot of additions of sites. As…

Airtel Added 2367 Towers in Gujarat Between Dec 2022 -…

Sahil Shah :

Airtel has deployed band 8 in Ahmedabad at many places which has improved indoor coverage but it is still behind…

Airtel Added 2367 Towers in Gujarat Between Dec 2022 -…

TheAndroidFreak :

I am not talking about all 17 circles. Main circles from where their revenue comes, there they can afford to…

Vodafone Idea Announces 5G Services in Sonipat, Expands Network Footprint…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments