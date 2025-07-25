EdgeCore Completes USD 235 Million ABS Financing to Drive Data Center Expansion

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Highlights

  • EdgeCore completes USD 235 Million asset-backed securitization to refinance and expand green data centers.
  • Bonds rated A- and BBB- by S&P; aligned with ICMA Green Bond Principles.
  • Company expands footprint with 697 acres in Virginia and 44 acres in Phoenix.

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer and operator, has announced the completion of a USD 235 million asset-backed securitization (ABS) to refinance existing construction loans and fund future green data center projects. The issuance, which was significantly oversubscribed, marks the company's first ABS under a newly established master trust, according to the company's announcement on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

PH01 Facility Secures Investment-Grade Ratings

EdgeCore says the securitization is backed by its fully stabilized PH01 facility, a 26-megawatt data center located on its flagship campus in Greater Phoenix, which is fully leased to a single hyperscale tenant.

Sustainability Highlighted Through Green Bonds

This ABS is comprised of designated green bonds, issued in accordance with EdgeCore's Green Financing Framework and aligned with the Green Bond Principles of the International Capital Markets Association. Sustainalytics provided a second-party opinion on the green credentials of the offering. The bonds received investment-grade ratings of A- and BBB- from S&P for the two note tranches.

"EdgeCore's rapid, exponential growth continues to be supported by the strong financial backing of our owner, Partners Group, and our ability to raise funds through various financing strategies," said Lee Kestler, CEO, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure. "Today's announcement of a significantly oversubscribed, USD 235 million asset-backed securitization and establishment of a corresponding master trust is a strong first step in a series of ABS issuances which will fund the development of high-density data center campuses across our portfolio."

Julie Brewer, Executive Vice President of Finance at EdgeCore, emphasized the company's commitment to sustainability. "We prioritized the inclusion of green bonds in this USD 235 million ABS transaction as part of EdgeCore's commitment to designing and operating green data center campuses," she said. "The strength of the S&P ratings associated with this securitization are proof that the financial market continues to see value and stability in EdgeCore and the data center industry as a whole."

EdgeCore's Expansion

The announcement comes amid a period of accelerated expansion for EdgeCore. In recent months, the company acquired 697 acres in Louisa County, Virginia, where it plans to develop a campus capable of supporting over 1.1 gigawatts of power. Additionally, in May 2025, EdgeCore announced that it had secured another 44 acres in Greater Phoenix, increasing the total capacity of its Mesa campus to more than 450 megawatts.

EdgeCore has data center campuses in six North American markets, with plans to expand into new regions in 2025 and beyond.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

