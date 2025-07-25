Realme Buds T200 Launched in India: Price and Specs

Highlights

  • Realme Buds T200 have launched in India.
  • These new earbuds from Realme have launched alongside the Realme 15 series which includes Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro.
  • The Realme Buds T200 are affordable TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones that can help you get a sweet audio experience without hurting your pockets.

Realme Buds T200 have launched in India. These new earbuds from Realme have launched alongside the Realme 15 series which includes Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro. The Realme Buds T200 are affordable TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones that can help you get a sweet audio experience without hurting your pockets. They have launched in four different colours. The best thing about these earbuds is that they come with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Let's take a look at the price and specifications of the earbuds now.




Realme Buds T200 Price in India

Realme Buds T200 are going to launch in India around Rs 1,999. The earbuds will be available in the following colour options - Dreamy Purple, Mystic Grey, Snowy White, and Neon Green. The earbuds will be sold on Flipkart starting August 1, 2025. There will be a bank discount of Rs 300 making the effective price Rs 1,699.

Realme Buds T200 Specifications in India

Realme Buds T200 comes with 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz - 40,000Hz. They have a quad-microphone setup. For ensuring a great noise control, the earbuds support 32dB ANC. There's support for Bluetooth 5.4 and have dual-device connectivity. These earphones can be paired with both Android and iOS devices and support the Realme Link app. The Buds T200 have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

There's support for 3D spatial audio and have touch controls. Of couse, when you turn off the ANC, the battery life will be better. So let's talk about the battery. The earphones are said to support up to 50 hours of playtime with ANC off and up to 35 hours of playtime with ANC. They can offer up to five hours of performance with just ten minutes of charge.

