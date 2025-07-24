AppleCare One Announced: Protect Multiple Devices with One Plan

AppleCare One, a new extension to the AppleCare+ is here. Currently, with AppleCare+, you need to purchase different plans for different products. Now that is changing. AppleCare One will allow users to add three devices on the go for protection/coverage. It will now also include the Apple Watch and iPad coverage (wasn't available till now). AppleCare One is bascially a bundled coverage plan for multiple products. In case you have more than three Apple products, then you can also add them. However, that will attract an additional monthly fee. This is a monthly subscription service for which the pricing details are mentioned below.









What Will You Get with AppleCare One?

With the AppleCare One, users will get unlimited repairs for accidental drops and spills, Apple certified service, round-the-clock priority support from Apple, and battery coverage. Apple has added some additional benefits too for the users subscribing to AppleCare One. Users can now add devices that are up to four years old, of course, depending on their condition. Apple will also allow its headphones to be covered under this plan.

The loss and theft protection has been extended to more products apart from the iPhones. Now iPad and Apple Watch models are now under coverage for this. There may be a fee and some deductables, of course. The simplified plan management is another benefit which Apple says users will get. Once an Apple product is traded in for another, the new product will automatically replace the old one in the coverage plan.

The only thing that users will have to note here is that the plan will only work for devices which has the Apple ID of the user purchasing the plan.

AppleCare One Price

The AppleCare One is fixed at $19.99 per month (about Rs 1,700) and if you want to add an additional device (which would be the fourth one and onwards), each device will cost $5.99 (roughly Rs 500).