reliance jio cheapest annual prepaid plan

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has only select prepaid plans for people who want annual recharges. Before July 2024 (the month where tariffs were hiked), Jio had plenty of these plans in its portfolio. However, not so anymore. This is a way for the telecom operator to maximise profits. Reliance Jio's cheapest annual plan today costs Rs 3,599. This is a plan that the company doesn't offer with any OTT (over-the-top) benefits, so yes, it does feel expensive. However, for a limited time, there's one complimentary OTT benefit. All the details are mentioned below.









Reliance Jio Rs 3599 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 3599 prepaid plan comes with a year-long validity. This plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data. This means a total of 912.5GB of 4G data for the year. The voice benefit bundled is unlimited voice calling. Users get 100 SMS/day.

Now there are some additional benefits. They include True 5G from Jio with unlimited data. If you are under 5G network of Jio, then this plan will offer you access to 5G network at no additional cost. Then, users also get a free 90 days subscription to JioHotstar Mobile along with 50GB of JioAICloud storage.

Customers who have already claimed the free JioHotstarMobile subscription won't get it again. It is a one time offer only which will allow users to get access to the platform and its premium content library. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data every day, the speed will drop to 64 Kbps. However, if you are under the 5G coverage, then you won't need to worry about this at all. Jio's 5G is now present almost everywhere in India and it will most likely be in your area too.