vodafone idea launches 5g in jaipur

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has announced the launch of 5G in Jaipur. Rajasthan has finally received Vi's 5G. Jaipur is a major city in the state and also attracts tourists globally and within India. The telecom operator has launched 5G in many other cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Mysuru, Chandigarh, Patna and Nagpur. Vi has kept 5G essentially free for its customers like Jio and Airtel. With Vi, if users are recharging with ths Rs 299 plan or more, they will get unlimited 5G.









Note that Vi has also deployed 5G NSA (non-standlone 5G like Airtel) and most of the devices in the marker should support it.

Commenting on the launch, Shailendra Singh, Operations Director, Vodafone Idea, said, "As we launch Vi 5G in Jaipur, we are excited to bring the future of connectivity to the Pink city. With our next-gen 5G and robust 4G network, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users. We are committed to expanding our 5G footprint across the circle, in line with growing demand and 5G handset adoption."

To ensure a superior 5G experience in Jaipur, Vi has partnered with Ericsson to deploy advanced, energy-efficient infrastructure and implemented AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks (SON) to automatically optimize network performance.